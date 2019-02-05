Duluth Police Hope Sting Operations Cut Down Underage Solicitation

The joint task force with state and local authorities arrested seven men in the latest operation.

DULUTH, Minn. – One of the latest sex sting operations by a joint task force of state and local authorities in the Northland resulted in formally charging seven local men.

The undercover operation placed ads on various known sex solicitation websites.

The men charged ranged greatly in terms of age and socioeconomic status including one Grand Rapids doctor and a 22-year-old man who later took his own life.

“With the advent of social media, online solicitation of minors specifically has become not just a local problem but a national problem,” said Lt. Dan Chicos of the Duluth Police Department.

For parents though, the online world can seem like an endless maze of potential predators.

“Know who your kids are chatting with. Know what websites they’re visiting. Take a real interest in who they’re communicating with online. Because this is what individuals that engage in this type of activity, they’re actively seeking out the children of our community,” said Chicos.

Chicos also encourages parents to ask the tough questions regardless of how uncomfortable that might seem.