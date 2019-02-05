Man Accused of Raping Incapacitated Woman in Arizona Pleads Not Guilty

A lawyer representing a man accused of raping an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix says his client will present a full legal defense.

Attorney David Gregan made a brief statement to reporters after 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of sexual abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Gregan says he’ll make sure Sutherland’s rights are respected.

He declined further comment.

Authorities say Sutherland was working as a nurse at Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix when he raped the 29-year-old victim.

Investigators say Sutherland’s DNA matched a sample from the victim’s child.

Gregan has previously said there was no direct evidence linking Sutherland to the crime.