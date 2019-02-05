MATHCOUNTS Competition Draws Dozens of Middle School Students to UMD

The organization promotes a fun math learning environment while also giving students a chance to win awards.

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 75 middle schoolers from ten different schools competed in a MATHCOUNTS competition today at UMD.

The competition pits teams from schools all over the Northland against each other to win awards.

“They get acknowledged for their skill in math it’s not like they’re an athlete; they do this for scholastic type of reasons,” said local MATHCOUNTS coordinator Greg Stoewer who has participated in the event for 25 years.

Not only does the day encourage kids to have fun while doing math, it also allows them to daydream of their futures with their peers at UMD’s campus.