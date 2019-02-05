Multiple Minnesota Politicians Attending State of the Union

DULUTH, Minn.-Multiple Minnesota lawmakers are expected to be at tonight’s State of the Union, including Sen. Tina Smith and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flannagan.

Earlier today Fox 21 spoke with them and they said they hope President Trump tackles a variety of issues including education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

They both also hope Trump will use language that brings the country together, rather than dividing it.

“Tonight, I’m going to be listening for positive words from the president and ways we can come together,” Sen. Smith said.

“I am also hopeful, tonight we can hear a message of working together, working across lines of difference,” Lt. Gov. Flanagan said.

Both the Senator and Lieutenant Governor also said they are optimistic that a deal will be worked out to avoid a shutdown in the coming weeks.