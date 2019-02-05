National Sami Day Celebrated in Duluth

Holiday honors Sami culture every February 6th

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday is National Sami Day, a celebration of the indigenous people of Finland, Norway, Sweden, and part of Russia.

On Tuesday, their culture was honored with an open house at the Sami Cultural Center in Duluth.

People could stop in at the open house, make crafts, eat cake, and learn about all things Sami.

“It’s just another way for people to connect with their heritage and for those who don’t have Sami heritage it’s probably an interesting thing to learn about,” said Marlene Wisuri, chair of the Sami Cultural Center of North America.

The cultural center is open every Tuesday.

Staff encourage everybody to stop in and check out the exhibits and workshops there.