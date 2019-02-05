Northland Foundation Receives Award for Combatting Childcare Crisis

More than 30% of childcare services have become "Parent Aware."

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, the Northland Foundation was honored with the Trailblazer award, from Blue Cross Blue Shield, for their efforts to help provide better childcare in greater Minnesota.

The Northland Foundation’s initiative “Parent Aware” works to help rate daycare centers along with helping parents understand which daycare fits their children’s needs.

The Vice President of the foundation says the award is just the start in continuing to fight issues with childcare in the Northland.

“The award just raises up the importance of this issue. I think that is what it is all about, because we want to continue to get more and more non–profits involved in this conversation,” said Lynn Haglin, V.P., Northland Foundation.

Since the Northland Foundation’s launch, more than 30% of childcare services have become “Parent Aware.”

Click here for more information about the Northland Foundations