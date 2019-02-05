Prep Boys Basketball: Greyhounds, Rails, Eskomos Notch Home Wins

It was a good night at home for the Duluth East, Proctor and Esko boys basketball teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – Five players scored in double figures as the Duluth East boys basketball team got the home win over Superior 79-68.

Isiah Hendrickson led the Greyhounds with 16 points. Mason Ackley led all scorers with 23 points for the Spartans.

In Proctor, it was the Rails getting 26 points from Quincy Clark in a tough home win over Hermantown. The Hawks were paced by Connor Bich and Pete Suomis who combined to score 34 points.

And in other boys action, Trevor Spindler scored 26 points in the second half and finished with 31 to give Esko the section win over Pequot Lakes 63-53.