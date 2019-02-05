Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks Blank Spartans, Hunters Top Golden Bears

Hermantown keeps on rolling as they blast Superior on the road 6-0.

SUPERIOR, Minn. – Five different Hawks light the lamp as Hermantown gets the road win over Superior 6-0 Tuesday night at Wessman Arena.

Justin Thomas, Aaron Pionk, Brady Baker, Joey Pierce and Matt Erickson scored for the Hawks, who have yet to lose a game in 2019. Cole Manahan had 14 saves.

And in other boys action, it was Duluth Denfeld getting a big section win at home over Eveleth-Gilbert 5-3 at the Heritage Center.

Zach DeCaro, Griffin Lehet, Payton Budislovich, Kade Shea and Jacob Eskola scored for the Hunters. Nick Beaudette, Elliot Van Orsdel and Will Troutwine scored for the Golden Bears.