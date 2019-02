Prep Girls Basketball: Hilltoppers, Spartans Pick Up Road Wins

Grace Kirk scored a career-high 49 points in Duluth Marshall's win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Grace Kirk recorded a career-high 49 points as she single-handily outscored Duluth Denfeld as Duluth Marshall got the 99-46 win.

In other girls, action, Superior took down Duluth East 43-31.