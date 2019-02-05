Red-Hot Saints Heating Up at Just the Right Time

The St. Scholastica men's basketball team are curently on a four-game win streak.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s basketball team are red-hot since the start of the new year.

The Saints have won four in a row as they continue to climb the UMAC standings. And with just a few games left in the regular season, CSS is peaking at just the right time.

“We went a long time where we didn’t have our full arsenal with us. We had a guy missing here and a guy missing there. I think now we’re finally back at full strength. We’re getting some great contributions from freshman who are starting to understand, and seniors that have a more sense of urgency. Things are really gelling and guys are holding each other accountable,” said head coach David Staniger.

The Saints will host Finlandia Wednesday night before they take on the top team in the UMAC, Northwestern, on Saturday.