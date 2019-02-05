Republican Jason Rarick Wins MN 11th District State Senate Race

Rarick tops DFL candidate Stu Lourey

FINLAYSON, Minn. – Republican candidate, Jason Rarick, won the special election to represent Minnesota’s 11th District in the State Senate.

When the final results were counted on Tuesday night, Rarick had 8,127 votes compared to DFL candidate Stu Lourey’s 7,171.

Rarick is a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives where he has served since 2015.

He and his supporters watched the State of the Union and then the election results live from Banning Junction in Finlayson.

At the gathering, Rarick said his priorities for serving the 11th Senate District.

“Broadband infrastructure is critical for our small towns,” said Rarick. “I really want to see that we have transportation funding dedicated, we are so far behind on that. Trying to promote high school kids to get into the trades or into manufacturing and things for our contractors to make sure they get paid on time.”

He also thanked his supporters for helping him throughout the shortened election process.

DFL candidate, Stu Lourey is the son of former 11th district senator, Tony Lourey, who stepped down from the senate last month to become the state Commissioner of Human Services.

Stu Lourey released the following statement after Tuesday’s election:

“Over the past few months, voters told us that they wanted a Senator who will fight so that they can see a doctor when they need to, without worrying about going bankrupt; so that students are safe and supported in school; that we all have access to reliable internet; and that we all enjoy the same opportunity to build a life in the communities we love. As a private citizen, I look forward to working with our new State Senator on the issues we agree on and serve our community.”