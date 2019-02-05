Show Your Love for Lincoln Park this February

Love'n Lincoln Park is Happening February 9 - 16
Brett Scott,

DULUTH, Minn. – Advancing Lincoln Park and the Lincoln park Business Group are proud to present the inaugural Love’n Lincoln Park event.

The fun is happening Saturday, February 9 – Saturday, February 16 all over the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Businesses will offer events, specials and Valentine’s themed things to do.

Lincoln Park is celebrating Valentine’s week and winter with Love’n Lincoln Park!

Click here for a full list of events.

Categories: Business, Community, Entertainment, Links, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Active Adventures: Putting Lessons with Duluth Gol...
Animal Answers: Easter Baskets Over Bunnies
New Mixed Gender Bathrooms Open at Park Point
Figuring Out the Worth of Your Antiques

You Might Like