Show Your Love for Lincoln Park this February

Love'n Lincoln Park is Happening February 9 - 16

DULUTH, Minn. – Advancing Lincoln Park and the Lincoln park Business Group are proud to present the inaugural Love’n Lincoln Park event.

The fun is happening Saturday, February 9 – Saturday, February 16 all over the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Businesses will offer events, specials and Valentine’s themed things to do.

Lincoln Park is celebrating Valentine’s week and winter with Love’n Lincoln Park!

