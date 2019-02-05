Students Enjoy Festivities at the 45th Annual Sno-Week at WITC

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Superior is celebrating its second day into their 45th annual Sno-Week.

Today, students enjoyed a host of activities such as making photo key chains, root beer floats and participating in an interactive program with reptiles.

One student volunteer we spoke to said events like this really help lift their spirits during the winter.

“Yesterday it was very snowy and kind of a gloomy day, so it really helps keep morale of the students up and a lot of fun getting to know other people in other programs,” said Campus Activities Board Volunteer Charity Walsh.

Daily prizes are given and at the end of the week one student could win $100 in cash.