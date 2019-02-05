Students Enjoy Festivities at the 45th Annual Sno-Week at WITC

Daily prizes are given and at the end of the week one student could win $100 in cash.
Nachai Taylor,

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Superior is celebrating its second day into their 45th annual Sno-Week.

Today, students enjoyed a host of activities such as making photo key chains, root beer floats and participating in an interactive program with reptiles.

One student volunteer we spoke to said events like this really help lift their spirits during the winter.

“Yesterday it was very snowy and kind of a gloomy day, so it really helps keep morale of the students up and a lot of fun getting to know other people in other programs,” said Campus Activities Board Volunteer Charity Walsh.

Daily prizes are given and at the end of the week one student could win $100 in cash.

Categories: News, News – Latest News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Donate a Bow Tie and Help Students Attend Prom in ...
Duluth Superior Film Festival Starts Wednesday
Superior Shelter to Receive Multiple Puppies from ...
UMD Political Science Professor Weighs in on Tuesd...

You Might Like