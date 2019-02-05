UMD’s Hunter Shepard Named HCA National Goaltender of the Month

The Cohasset native went 5-1 in the month of January.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD junior goalie Hunter Shepard was named National DI men’s goaltender of the month by the Hockey Commissioners’ Association.

During the month of January, Shepard went 5–1 with a .944 saves percentage and a 1.34 goals against average, which ranks third in the nation. He also posted back-to-back shutouts and held opponents scoreless in 13 periods of 18 periods. Shepard is now the sixth Bulldog to be honored by the HCA.