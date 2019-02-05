Winter Temperatures Can Be Dangerous for Stray Animals

It can be useful to check Facebook and online websites to try and find the owners of the animals.

DULUTH, Minn. – Animal Allies has already seen about 30 strays enter their shelter since the start of 2019.

Cold temperatures can be dangerous for strays and lost pets and the need for help becomes greater as winter continues.

Winter is a crucial time for strays in the Northland.

As temperatures continue to drop, it can be common to see many cases of animal frostbite.

Just like a human, an animal can get frostbite very quickly.

If you encounter a stray or lost animal the best thing to do is to give them a warm place to stay, like a garage or porch.

In Duluth, you can call Animal Control to report a lost animal or stray.

Also, it can be useful to check Facebook and online websites to try and find the owners of the animals.

Staff members at Animal Allies say it is essential to help not just during the cold season.

“It’s really important to help animals that are outside whether it is temperature related or even just bringing them off the street, so that they can receive the medical care that they need.” said Development Officer Michelle Sternberg

“In addition to that, a lost pet is someone else’s cat or dog. It’s their family member,” Sternberg continues.

Remember, no matter how small the gesture is, any help will provide a better future for strays and lost animals in the Northland during the winter.

If you find a stray or a lost pet in Duluth, you can call Animal Control at (218) 723–3259 or visit Animal Allies during regular business hours at 4006 Airport Road.