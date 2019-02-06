Anderson to run for Duluth City Council Re-Election

He is Running for his Second 4-Year Term

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth First District City Councilor, Gary Anderson, announced today that he will run for re-election.

Announcing his re-election campaign Anderson said, “Those of you who know me understand that I am a person who is deeply committed to following my conscience. As your district councilor, I have been guided by my values. I have sponsored and voted for resolutions and ordinances to protect the rights of people experiencing homelessness, working people, Native people, and young people. I have voted to protect the health of members of our community and our water. I have voted for carefully crafted policies that respond to the real concerns of our diverse community. I have advocated for economic and business development and housing to meet the needs of our whole community. And importantly, throughout my term, I have consistently supported the needs of the people of the first district.”

Anderson was elected for his first term on the City Council in November 2015.

He is running on a platform of support for all people, our environment, and for a healthy and vibrant Duluth community—People, Planet, and Prosperity.

Anderson is presently the Vice-President of the Council, serves on the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission and is the chair of the Council Personnel Committee.