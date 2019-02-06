Chuck & Don’s Pet Supply Coming to Duluth

The Business will be in a New Development Located on Miller Hill in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland will soon have more options for pet accessories and supplies.

Originally starting in 1990 with one store in Eagan, Minnesota, Chuck & Don’s Pet Food and Supplies will now open their first store in the Northland in late 2019.

Officials with the company tell FOX 21 Local News, the first Chuck & Don’s Northland location is expected to open as part of a new site development on Miller Hill.

Chuck & Don’s offers brand name specialty and hard to find pet foods and supplies for cats and dogs.

A spokesperson for the company says each location welcomes customers and their leashed pets to experience valued customer service, knowledgeable, pet-loving staff and extensive product offerings.

The Duluth location will be the company’s 32nd store in Minnesota.

Chuck & Don’s currently has 45 locations across four states including Colorado, Kansas and Wisconsin.

