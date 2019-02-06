Denfeld’s Erik Nelson Signs NLI for UMD Football

The Hunters' big man will be blocking for the Bulldogs this fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Denfeld’s Erik Nelson signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon to join the UMD football program. Nelson, an offensive lineman, is excited for this next step and to be a Bulldog.

“When I started the recruiting process, my end goal was UMD because I thought that was a good place where I would fit and I live in Duluth so it’s convenient,” said Nelson.

“Erik is a 6’6″ lean offensive lineman with really good feet so those guys are going to jump off the field immediately for you. We made a connection with Erik early on in the summer. I think he has a really big upside as on offensive lineman and getting to know him and his family throughout the recruiting process, he’s a guy that’s going to fit what we’re looking for,” said UMD head coach Curt Wiese.