Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College Hosts Nursing and Healthcare Expo

The third annual event aims to direct students and community to working in local healthcare options.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College hosted its third annual nursing and health sciences expo today.

Students and community members had a chance to meet healthcare professionals and learn about how to get jobs in the field.

Nursing students are being turned away from schools all over the country due to a shortage in teachers.

Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College is encouraging students to get a local job in healthcare.

“Getting the right people in the right fit in a way that they can have a rewarding careers is a big part of our mission…It’s a great chance to network, make connections, and even drop a resume and possibly land a job,” said Josh Cleveland, an admissions officer at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College.

For one student at the expo, the nationwide shortage of nurses hit close to home and caused her to go back to school.

“I’ve had a lot of health issues myself in the last several years and so that also kind of drove me to really want to pursue that just so that maybe I can help in places where I wasn’t getting it, said current student Haley Stirewalt.

More than thirty-five employers attended the event to give students a wide range of exposure to different parts of the healthcare field.