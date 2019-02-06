Gary Anderson To Run for Second Term on Council

Current first district councilor announces he'll run for second term

DULUTH, Minn.- To cheers from his supporters at Vanilla Bean in Duluth, First District City Councilor Gary Anderson announced he will be running for council for a second 4-year-term.

Anderson is currently the Vice President of the council.

During his term has helped craft and vote on the Earn Sick and Safe Time Ordinance and changing the age to buy tobacco to 21.

Anderson says he will continue representing the people of the first district.

He is looking forward to projects such as the reconstruction of Woodland Avenue this summer, and eliminating the street light fee.