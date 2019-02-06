Greyhounds’ Provinzino Signs NLI for Southwest Minnesota State

The explosive wide receiver is taking his talents to the Mustangs football program.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East wide receiver Anthony Provinzino has signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at Southwest Minnesota State.

Provinzino said he’s excited that he’s staying relatively close so that his family can come watch him play for the Mustangs. He added that he’s had a lot of fun playing football for the Greyhounds.

“I’ve bonded with everyone and just really embraced everything and soaked it all in. From the workouts to training in the summer, and then you get to the season and that’s where it all happens. I’m so fortunate and excited to be able to continue that. It’s really just a dream and I’m so excited,” Provinzino said.

Provinzino will major in exercise science.