House Republican Seeks Quick Walz Decision on Line 3 Appeal

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A House Republican says he hopes a decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals prompts Gov. Tim Walz to decide quickly that his administration should drop a challenge to the approval of Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace its Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Commerce Department filed the appeal in the final weeks of Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration. Environmental and tribal groups also filed appeals. The appeals court dismissed them on a technicality Tuesday, but the opponents can re-file those appeals after further proceedings before the Public Utilities Commission.

Rep. Dan Fabian, of Roseau, on Wednesday urged Walz to let the project move forward.

Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann says the governor’s office is working with Commerce to determine their next steps in light of the ruling.