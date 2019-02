IceHawks Pick Up Basketball Split Against Voyageurs

Lake Superior College splits Wednesday night action against Rainy River

DULUTH, MINN.- Paul LaGrande would lead the way for the IceHawks with 25 points Wednesday night as LSC picked up a big 85-59 over Rainy River. Keith Shakes pitched in a double-double for the IceHawks while Jarves Hunt added 11 points.

For the women, the IceHawks fell 78-48 to Rainy River.