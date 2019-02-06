Making Memories with Ely’s Winter Festival

The Ely Winter Festival is Happening February 7 - 17, 2019

ELY, Minn. – Calling all winter enthusiasts!

The Ely Winter Festival kicks off Thursday, February 7 and runs through Sunday, February 17.

Event organizers say they’re excited to offer new and traditional events to enhance the enjoyment of winter.

The annual event centers around Ely’s Whiteside Park.

The International Snowsculpting Symposium starts February 7 as 18 teams from Ely, elsewhere in Minnesota, and other countries create amazing art from huge snow blocks.

They will finish up their work Saturday night.

Again this year, Ely Flower and Seed will create and maintain a skating rink in the park.

On Friday, February 8, you’re invited to enjoy the kickoff event at 7:00 p.m.

Ely skiers, hockey players, ice skaters, dancers, and the Ely High School’s percussion section join forces for a high-energy evening.

The fire cauldron will be lit and will burn during the weekend. Everyone can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate.

For a full list of events happening throughout the 2019 Ely Winter Festival, click here.