Mental Health Days Beat Winter Blues at Local Community College

Activities to promote mental health will be at the college through Thursday.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Mental health days beat the winter blues at Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College.

The days this week consist of different activities such as yoga, massages, stress ball making, and even a Lake Superior Zoo Zoomobile.

“We believe they’re important just because we want to look at the whole person and make sure they’re successful by addressing all those different areas where maybe they’re struggling. So all of these things that are promoting wellness and mental health are going to help them in the classroom to be successful,” said social working Ashley Tegels about the mental health days.

The mental health days run through tomorrow and even include a lecture on suicide prevention.