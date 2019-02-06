Pottery Burn is Now Open After Relocating to Superior

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Pottery Burn is now open for business after moving from the Village Square Mall in Duluth to Tower Avenue in Superior.

Customers can still expect the same fun activities like painting mugs, plates, or other pottery.

The new space will also provide more room for parties and classes.

There is even a gift shop for patrons to purchase pre-decorated pottery.

The owner says the location is perfect since she actually lives in Poplar.

“This is a little bit closer to home for me. We don’t have to go up the hill anymore,” said Amanda Korhonen.

“It is a central location. Everything that has been happening on tower avenue, I think it is going to be a really great opportunity,” Korhonen continues.

The owner also says she plans to have a ribbon cutting in the near future.

Pottery Burn is located at 1207 Tower Avenue in Superior.