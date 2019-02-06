Saints Basketball Sweep Double-Header Against Lions

St. Scholastica basketball teams both picked up wins against Finlandia

DULUTH, MINN.- Both St. Scholastica basketball teams were successful on Wednesday night against Finlandia.

For the women, they would trail at half by eight points, but would pull out a 53-49 victory over the Lions, including out scoring them 17-8 in the 4th quarter. Leading the way for the Saints was Michala Walther who had 14 points.

For the men, the Saints would lead from start to finish as five players would register double-digits in points in rout to a 85-59 victory. Collin Anderson would lead the way for the Saints with 14 points, and Brandon Newman was right behind him with 13.