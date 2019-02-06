Sen. Amy Klobuchar Signals Presidential Announcement Is Near

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Amy Klobuchar is signaling she could become the next Democrat to enter the presidential race.

She tells MSNBC that she’ll make an announcement on Sunday in Minneapolis.

If she enters the race, Klobuchar would likely use her Minnesota roots to make a strong play for the Midwest. She already plans to visit neighboring Iowa, home to the nation’s first caucus, later this month.

Klobuchar’s Facebook page asked people to head to her website for more information.