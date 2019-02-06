St. Louis County Emergency Siren Test Error

Questions can be Directed to St. Louis County Sheriffs Office

DULUTH, Minn. – During the monthly emergency siren test, St. Louis county encountered an error which sounded a voice message warning to seek shelter.

Officials have confirmed there is no danger that requires immediate action.

According to St. Louis County and city officials there is no emergency and the message was simply due to an error.

Any questions can be directed to the St. Louis County Sheriffs Office at 218-336-4344.