Vaping Now Illegal for Minors in Superior

City council extends tobacco ordinance to include vaping

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Vaping is now illegal for minors in Superior.

The city council voted Tuesday night to extend their tobacco ordinance to include vaping.

It had already been illegal to use tobacco as a minor or sell to a minor.

Now vaping is treated the same way as tobacco products in Superior.

Public school policy already banned vaping in schools but, according to Mayor Jim Paine, police wanted a vaping ordinance to better enforce kids using and businesses selling vaping products to minors.

“The companies that are selling the vaping products are marketing directly to children and something that the tobacco products never really did, they’re marketing their products as covert, as you can hide them in places, they tend to look like USB drives,” said Mayor Paine.

If people under eighteen are caught vaping, they could have to pay a $50 fine plus court costs associated with the charge.