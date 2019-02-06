Wolfpack’s Smyth, Holak Sign with Montana Lacrosse

The pair will be taking their talents west to join the University of Montana.

DULUTH, Minn. – Will Smyth and James Holak from the Duluth Wolfpack boys lacrosse team are taking their talents west to play for the University of Montana.

Holak led the Wolfpack in assists this past season with 24 while scoring 13 goals. Smyth was the Wolfpack’s Grinder of the Year this past season. The pair helped Duluth get to the section finals in the program’s third year of existence.