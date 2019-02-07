AJ’s Tanning Sees Rise in Business During Winter Months

DULUTH, Minn.- People who are looking for a little bit of vitamin D on these dreary winter days might find themselves at the tanning bed.

Winter is the busiest time of year for many tanning salons, seeing up to three times more customers than in the Summer.

AJ’s Tanning is busiest after the new year because of people getting ready to go on vacation or who just need a little sunshine.

“One of the things that people think about in the summer time is going out in the sun and lay on the beach and everything else, and we give that to them– in smaller dosages,” AJ’s owner Chris Verhel said.

Verhel says people who suffer from seasonal depression get a big boot of happiness from tanning — even after a 10-minute session.