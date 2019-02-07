CDC says This Year’s Flu Season Has Been Mild; MedExpress Sees Increase in Patients

DULUTH, Minn. – Across the U.S., roughly over 150 million doses of the flu vaccine are expected to be given during this flu season.

Today, we stopped by the MedExpress Urgent Care in Duluth to see how the virus is affecting the community.

Fortunately, this flu season has been very mild, according to the CDC, but MedExpress has seen an influx of patients within the last couple of weeks.

Some common symptoms are a runny nose, cough, and a headache.

A Nurse Practitioner at MedExpress says you should keep an eye out when those symptoms hit you early on as they can become worse.

“The on–set of the flu is very fast and it usually includes fever,” said Nurse Practitioner Candyace Dunn.

“So usually you will be fine, then all of a sudden you start coughing, having headaches, body aches a fever. Most people will feel really tired,” Dunn continues.

Dunn also says to prevent spreading the flu is by good hand washing and coughing or sneezing in your arms instead of your hands.