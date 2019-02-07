College of St. Scholastic “Snow Team” Attempts to Keep Up with Ongoing Snowfall on Campus

DULUTH, Minn. – All hands were on deck today at the College of St. Scholastic, as ground crews attempted to clear more than seven inches of snow that has already fallen in Duluth.

About 15 campus snow crew members have been working since 5 AM this morning plowing parking lots, shoveling sidewalks and stairs.

The building and grounds team incorporated multiple shifts to keep up with the ongoing snowfall.

“You have quite a lot of ground to cover and I want to make sure that everybody here on campus, student, staff, faculty, are all safe here on campus. I want to make sure everything is nice and clean,” said Building and Grounds Manager Tanya Lowney.

The grounds team is also scheduled to come in early tomorrow as well to ensure staff are available to clear the campus as snow is expected to continue until this evening.