Duluth Snow Plows Working to Clear Snow Covered Roads

City is Pulling Additional Plow Drivers as Needed

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth says snow plows are out in full force to clear roads as snow continues to fall throughout the Northland.

The City is pulling in additional plow drivers from other divisions to increase capacity and assist in operations.

Crews are working to keep main roads clear and as the snow begins to subside they will begin to clear residential roads and neighborhoods.

The City is advising residents not to travel unless necessary and to take precautions traveling on slippery roads.

They are also reminding residents to follow alternate side parking laws so plows can safely and effectively clear streets.

To report snow plow or street maintenance needs, you can call the snow events hotline at 218-730-5100.