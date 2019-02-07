Duluth’s Millard LaJoy Turns 106 Years Old!

DULUTH, Minn. – A very special birthday was celebrated Feb. 7 for Millard LaJoy, of Duluth, who turned 106 years old.

Millard is getting care at the Benedictine Living Community in Duluth.

He had a hard time this past summer with fluid in his lungs, but the guy always pulls through and said tonight that he feels great.

Millard even pulled out his mandolin to play.

And by the way, this is coming from a man who has had prostate cancer for nearly 20 years and had a successful aortic valve replaced three years ago.

Millard’s advice to living so long is to always have a sense of humor and never hold a grudge.

Happy 106th, Millard LaJoy!