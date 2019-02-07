Experienced Ground Crews Work to Keep Duluth International Airport Flying

The airport relies on it's ground crew to get people to their destinations on time.

DULUTH, Minn. – Air travel was hectic for many today around the midwest, and when bad weather strikes crews at Duluth International Airport work around the clock.

Most of the experienced ground crew have been working at the airport for over ten years.

“We have a lot of logevity with our employees so they are very good at what they do. They do know it very well. They have all their machines which they operate so they know the machine inside and out so they know the surface areas so it’s pretty impressive to watch them run. IT’s like an orchestra,” said Natalie Peterson, the director of communications at Duluth International Airport.

Due to the weather several flights were delayed today, but the ground crew has been working painstakingly to get Northlanders where they need to go.