Former Bulldogs National Championship QB Chase Vogler Talks New Gig with UMD Football

Vogler was named UMD's new offensive coordinator earlier this week.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this week, the UMD football team announced that a former Bulldog would be returning to campus to become the new offensive coordinator. That former player was none other than Chase Vogler.

Vogler was the starting quarterback for the 2010 Bulldogs team that won the program’s second-ever national championship. He has spent the past five seasons at UW-Stout, including the last three as their offensive coordinator. And now he returns home to take on the same position.

“Even while I was at UW-Stout, it was always important for me to check in on Coach Wiese and this program. Obviously it was always a goal of mine to get back here at some point, whether it was this year or down the road. It’s a position that I’ve wanted and I’m super excited to be back,” Vogler said.

“He gave his blood, sweat and tears to this university and we’ve prided ourselves on making sure that we can stay connected with guys like Chase Vogler. And I know Chase was excited about the opportunity to come back and lead our offense and be part of this university again,” said head coach Curt Wiese.