Northlanders Work and Play on a Snowy Day

Despite up to a foot in some places, people were out enjoying the fresh powder.

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders are no strangers to heavy snow and bitter cold this time of year. But the past couple weeks have been especially rough.

In true Minnesota fashion, one family was out for the first time in weeks enjoying the nature of the Northland.

“We have been so cooped up inside whether we’ve been sick over the past couple of weeks we’ve been stuck inside and then the cold weather kept us inside for about a week longer. So it’s been really important to get outside when we can to get them off the TV tablets and electronics,” said Duluth resident Corey Erickson.

One plow driver was even out enjoying the work despite waking up at three o’clock a.m..

“Been long days it’s kinda fun for a while but then it get a little bit old. There’s not a lot of traffic out today so it’s not too bad,” said Neil Vatne, who is part of buildings and grounds for Hermantown.

Today, kids in Duluth were out enjoying their fourth snow day in two weeks.

“My favorite thing about sledding is probably when I go down the hill…Because I usually like falling off sometimes,” said 7-year-old sledder Kade.

This latest storm will drop it up to a foot of snow in some places before it ends.

Overall, this winter has still been milder than most, but it wouldn’t be a Minnesota winter without a bit of ice and snow.

“It’s good it’s been fairly mild we had the cold snap but it’s winter, we choose to live here,” said Vatne.

The snow is supposed to taper off through tonight and tomorrow, and another accumulating snow is expected into