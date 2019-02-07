Tigers Basketball Soaring into Final Month of Regular Season

MAPLE, Wisc. – The Northwestern boys basketball team continue to dominate the Heart O’ North conference.

The Tigers are undefeated in conference play, similar to what they did in football this past season. So do they believe some of that momentum has been carried over from the gridiron to the court?

“A little bit. I mean, we play physical. In the first couple of games, we had a lot of fouls. But that’s how we like to play. We like to play fast and get up and down the floor,” said Sam Risley.

“Most of these guys are multiple-sport athletes. They played football and felt the success of that, and they kind of just stepped in and knew what was expected this year,” head coach Nolan Graff said.

The Tigers will be back in action Friday night at home in a pivotal conference battle against 9–1 Bloomer.