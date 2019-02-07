Wells Fargo Customers Experiencing Widespread Outages
DULUTH, Minn. – Wells Fargo says they are experiencing a system wide issue due to a power shutdown at one of their facilities.
According to a recent Twitter posts, customers have been experiencing issues with the Wells Fargo mobile app as well as online banking since early Thursday morning.
The company says the power shutdown was initiated after smoke was detected following routine maintenance.
Wells Fargo says they are working to restore service to customers as soon as possible.