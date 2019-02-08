Book Across The Bay!

Ski, Snowshoe, Hike or Run From Ashland to Washburn Across The Frozen Chequamegon Bay!

CHEQUAMEGON BAY, Wisc. — The 23rd Annual Book Across the Bay takes place Saturday February 16th, 2019!

Book Across the Bay is the upper Midwest’s most unique winter event, open to skiers and snowshoers of all ages and ability levels. The 10-kilometer course, which is groomed for both classic-style and skate skiing, starts in Ashland and ends in Washburn, and follows a route not on land, but over the frozen surface of Lake Superior, the world’s largest lake. The event is held at night, and the course is lit by the stars above and up to 1,000 candles in ice luminaries that line the entire route!

At the finish in Washburn there will be a chili feed, beer and soda, music and awards. Alongside fireworks, a bonfire and a fire breathing dragon! There is no lack of entertainment there!

You also do not have to be quick and skilled, all age levels and experience is welcome. Wave 1-3 is timed and wave 4 is just for the adventure!

SIGN UP: Click here