Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Tops Huskies

Four different players scored in Minnesota Duluth's win over St. Cloud State.

DULUTH, MINN.- The Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team would strike twice in the opening period in rout to a 4-2 win over visiting St. Cloud State on Friday night in a WCHA Conference game.

Lizi Norton, Sydney Brodt, McKenzie Hewett, and Ryleigh Houston all scored goals for UMD while Maddie Rooney would make 21 saves for the victory.

The two are back in action Saturday night with puck drop set for 4:07pm at Amsoil Arena.