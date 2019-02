Chisholm Elementary School Evacuated for Possible gas Leak

All Students are Safe

CHISHOLM, Minn. – The Chisholm Elementary School has been evacuated for safety due to a possible gas leak.

According to a recent Facebook post by school officials, all students are safe and were moved to the High School as a precaution.

If parents would like to pick up their student early they can do so at the High School.

The post also states all afternoon events for Homecoming are continuing as scheduled.