Duluth Warming Center Activation: February 8 – 9

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Warming Center will be open for those in need February 8 and February 9.

Temperatures are expected to reach zero degrees or below overnight.

The Warming Center Hours are from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The center is located at 5830 Grand Avenue.