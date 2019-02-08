Essentia Health Celebrate’s Newly Remodeled PICU

Essentia's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit is the only one North of the Twin Cities.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Essentia Health has been renovated. The PICU, as it’s called, may be small, but it’s designed to save lives.

With only 7 beds, the PICU is the area of the hospital where children up to 18 years go for treatment.

Doctors in the unit say the private rooms and artwork on the walls make the unit feel more like home to the patients and families staying there.

“For us in the ICU, we want to make it as calming, healing and as private and compassionate as we can,” Dr. Megan Browning said.

Essentia Health’s PICU is the only pediatric ICU North of the Twin Cities, serving up to 600 kids per year.