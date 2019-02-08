Hardware Stores Trying to Keep Up as Salt and Shovels are Selling Quickly

"Actually the warehouse where get it from ran out because so much salt is being sold."

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, hardware stores are busy with people coming in to buy winter supplies.

Fox 21 stopped by Marshall hardware on East Superior Street.

Quite a few different types of shovels and bags of salt have been selling very quickly.

Patrons are also purchasing space heaters and even heat tape to warm up the pipes in their homes.

Staff at the hardware store say there is a strong demand for salt, making it a little harder to keep in stock.

“This year kind of caught us off guard a lot more went out the door than we were ready for, actually the warehouse where get it from ran out because so much salt is being sold,” said store clerk A. J. Marshall.

The store received a smaller load from that warehouse in the meantime to keep up with the demand.

The staff also say they have plenty of sand as an alternative to salt, in case they ever run out.