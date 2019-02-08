Hermantown Approves Deal for New Sewer Line

The project is expected to open up about 230 acres for development.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A new sewer line in Hermantown got a big boost this week as St. Louis County has agreed to add almost $900,000 in Tax Abatement Financing for a $6 million sewer line project.

The new line will extend from Okerstrom and Hermantown Roads to the intersection of Haines and Maple Grove Roads.

“When we looked at the return on investment on sewer trunk lines before it was about 8:1 so if we spent $6 million on a sewer trunk line here it could potentially, if that holds true, increase the tax base by $48 million,” said John Mulder, the city administrator for Hermantown.

If all goes to plan, construction on the line is expected to start by the end of 2019 and be finished by the end of 2020.

The line will include nearly two miles of pipeline.

There will also be a paved trail going through the new acreage designed for biking and walking.