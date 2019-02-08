Lake Superior College Recruits Next Generation of Fire Fighters and Truck Drivers

The college's career night had a big turnout of those interested in the field.

DULUTH, Minn.- Those looking for a career with a bit of adventure can do so through Lake Superior College.

LSC hosted professionals in fire fighting and truck driving from all over the Twin Ports to speak to community members who may consider a degree in those fields. Officials with the college say both truck driving and firefighting careers are high in demand right now.

“Making a living is very easy in both jobs. They pay well and the benefits are really good and really you just come away with skill sets that you can use for the rest of your life,” LSC Emergency Response Training Center director Joe Tribbey said.

Those attending also toured LSC’s Emergency Response Training Center and got to try on fire gear.