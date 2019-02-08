Local Non-Profit Connects Women from Around Duluth at Monthly Meeting

DULUTH, Minn. – The Empowered Women’s Network welcomes women from all backgrounds to attend their monthly meeting. The group’s mission is to connect and encourage women in many different ways.

Students, retirees, and other career women were among the dozens enjoying a delicious lunch at the monthly networking event.

To get to know everyone, each woman introduced themselves by giving a short bio.

The women also took part in a raffle to win several prizes.

At every meeting, a different keynote speaker shares their expertise.

Also, the women bonded on a variety of topics including business and community opportunities.

Empowered Women’s Network believes the monthly meeting helps the women release from the daily challenges of life.

“I think they’re energy is renewed,” said Emcee Kathlynn McConnell.

“We have individuals that feel that they have made some relationships that normally find in the workplace. It gets them out of the office, out of their home for a little bit. “It’s a lot fun and relaxing,” McConnell explains.

Jean Sumner is a longtime member of Empowered Women’s Network.

She helped start the non–profit in the early 1980’s and created a similar version of the networking organization.

She eventually passed on her efforts to the current leaders of EWN.

“It’s exciting to see where it has gone,” said Jean Sumner

“Lots of help for non–profits have come out of it. I am very proud of this organization,” Sumner continues.

The meetings are generally held at the Downtown Holiday Inn in Duluth the second Friday of every month.

Women interested in being a part of this monthly networking meeting, are encouraged to become a member of the Empowered Women’s Network.

The annual membership fee is $20.

Click here for more information about membership with Empowered Women’s Network.